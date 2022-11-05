Read full article on original website
Three Replacements For Frank Reich as Colts Head Coach
Who could replace Frank Reich as head coach?
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
"The reality is that he wants his quarterback and he wants to do everything he can to be in as good a position as possible to go get that one." Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick.
Stephon Gilmore would like to return to Patriots family after his career
FOXBOROUGH — From a distance and up close, Stephon Gilmore has seen former players like Ty Law and Richard Seymour who finished their careers elsewhere be welcomed back into the New England Patriots’ extended family after they retired. who returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time as...
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement. Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022 ...
Jeff Saturday talked with Colts owner Jim Irsay during Week 9 loss, but not about Frank Reich
The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the team was blown out by the New England Patriots, 26-3. Indianapolis is 3-5-1 and has lost three in a row. Soon after the Reich news came out, it was announced that Saturday -- a former All-Pro center with the franchise -- was being hired as the interim leader. Saturday has no head coaching experience above the high school level and Irsay's decision left social media flabbergasted.
Why Patriots’ Blocked Punt Was ‘Personal’ For Two Coaches
FOXBORO, Mass. — As they prepared for Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Matthew Slater and his fellow Patriots special teamers heard a consistent message:. This team embarrassed you last season. How are you going to respond?. Last year’s Colts game was the low point in an uncharacteristically...
Bill Belichick Pushes Back Against This Emerging Mac Jones Criticism
Mac Jones entered the NFL with a reputation for being an intangibles-first quarterback whose leadership and cerebral approach to the position would help him overcome relatively average raw ability. And while Jones’ much-hyped leadership certainly has translated, his on-field play this season clearly has regressed. One of the biggest issues...
