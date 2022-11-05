Read full article on original website
WOKV.com
Alabama: What you need to know
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
wvasfm.org
Newspaper company going all digital
News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. The company will keep its offices in...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
alabamawx.com
Cooler Tomorrow; Coldest Air So Far This Season By The Weekend
ANOTHER WARM ONE: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama again this afternoon, about 15-20 degrees above average for early November, and at record levels. Birmingham’s high so far is 84, which ties the record for November 8 last set in 2005. Tuscaloosa has soared to 87 degrees. But, this will be the last day of the November heat wave… a dry, backdoor front will pass thorough tonight, pulling down colder air from the northeast.
Alcohol control system paying big dividends for Alabamians
Last year, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board returned $361 million to communities and citizens to help fund essential state services such as mental health, women’s and children’s programs, education and law enforcement. Since the ABC Board’s creation 85 years ago, those revenues have totaled more than $8.6...
alabamawx.com
Cooler Today; Nicole To Bring Rain Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
COOLER: Our November heat wave has ended; we project a high today in the 70-75 degree range thanks to a backdoor front that pulled cooler air in from the northeast last night. The air is dry and the sky will be sunny. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across the state...
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Get Ready for a BOOM! Redstone Arsenal warns testing will be louder on Tuesday
Team Redstone is warning residents to expect an increase in noise on Tuesday.
alabamawx.com
TS Nicole — Hurricane Warning Issued for Portions of the Florida East Coast
———————————————– LOCATION…27.8N 72.7W. ABOUT 350 MI…560 KM NE OF THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS. ABOUT 460 MI…740 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H. PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR...
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
utv44.com
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
