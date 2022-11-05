PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's big win at Texas A&M Aggies

Florida football scored an upset victory on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday with a 41-28 win at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Despite the odds being against them — albeit by narrow numbers — the Gators stepped up in the second half to overtake a short-handed TAMU team.

Anthony Richardson looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate for the first time in a while, overwhelming the Aggies offense along with his stable of running backs in the backfield. The defense, while once again displaying its propensity for porosity, managed to make some key stops that included turnovers — which has oddly been its forte — en route to the road rout.

Take a look below at some of the best photographic highlights from Florida’s Week 10 win over Texas A&M on the road.