PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's big win at Texas A&M Aggies

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Florida football scored an upset victory on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday with a 41-28 win at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Despite the odds being against them — albeit by narrow numbers — the Gators stepped up in the second half to overtake a short-handed TAMU team.

Anthony Richardson looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate for the first time in a while, overwhelming the Aggies offense along with his stable of running backs in the backfield. The defense, while once again displaying its propensity for porosity, managed to make some key stops that included turnovers — which has oddly been its forte — en route to the road rout.

Take a look below at some of the best photographic highlights from Florida’s Week 10 win over Texas A&M on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DrCb_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akiIJ_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HX53_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qe2G4_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SU1c_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdRYw_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8PJk_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5KM8_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inZEv_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEiiv_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lkrd_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVOs6_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1MKJ_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs9R9_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON61a_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAU5I_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vO03T_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gT0T_0j0BMSns00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFr43_0j0BMSns00

