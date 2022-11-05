Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
World Series Parade: Trey Mancini on being a Houston Astro
Mancini joined the Astros late in the season in a trade with the Red Sox. He made some clutch hits and key plays during the run to the World Series Championship.
Man who ended up with Yordan Alvarez's World Series Game 6 homer turned down $100K
HOUSTON — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez helped deliver Houston's clinching Game 6 World Series win on Saturday night with one swing of the bat. Houston was down 1-0 with two men on base when Alvarez hit his monumental three-run homer that went an estimated 450 feet and gave the Astros the lead for good.
'This is why we do it': Peña, Bregman, Mancini on fans, parade and World Series Championship
HOUSTON — Leading up to the downtown victory parade celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series Championship, the fans weren't the only ones excited. The Astros players were clearly pumped as they boarded the bus from Minute Maid Park to the parade site on Smith Street. A few of them...
Astros to negotiate new contract with manager Dusty Baker, reports say
HOUSTON — With the offseason on the horizon, the Houston Astros will now turn their focus to manager Dusty Baker. The 73-year-old Baker finished the last year of his contract by winning the World Series after he couldn't reach a contract extension with the organization prior to the 2022 season.
KHOU
Astros parade: World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
Astros SS Jeremy Peña said he's been on cloud nine since they won the World Series and he was excited about the parade. "I hope the whole city is there."
Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction
It was a great ending to an illustrious career for Albert Pujols, but he wasn't able to keep his milestone home run ball
KHOU
Astros Jeremy Peña gets fitted for custom World Series grill by jeweler Johnny Dang
Johnny Dang promised Jeremy Peña and the entire Astros team custom grillz if they won the World Series. Peña's walk-up song is 'Grillz' by Nelly ft. Paul Wall.
KHOU
Here's what Yordan Alvarez's dad was thinking as his son went deep in World Series Game 6
HOUSTON — The crowd at Minute Maid Park erupted Saturday night when, with one swing of the bat, the Astros' Yordan Alvarez homered off the Phillies' Jose Alvarado, turning a 1-0 World Series Game 6 Houston deficit into a 3-1 lead. Houston ended up adding another run and beating...
KHOU
Alex Bregman and a few hundred friends at parade after-party
The Astros third baseman was at Little Woodrow's for an after-party that featured his Breggy Bomb salsa and BBQ sauce. "What a great city this is," Breggy said.
Guardians' José Ramírez Undergoes Thumb Surgery
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez had thumb surgery Wednesday morning.
KHOU
Astros player soak it up with fans at World Series victory parade
The Houston Astros celebrated with their fans Monday in their World Series victory parade. Chas McCormick hoisted the World Series trophy.
KHOU
Here are the Astros World Series items heading to the Hall of Fame
HOUSTON — After beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in the last six years. Several items from this year's run are heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Here's a look at what...
Astros fan accused of throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz appears in court
HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by. Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chucked a can at him. Houston police promptly arrested the man who has been identified as Joseph Halm Arcidiacono.
Comments / 0