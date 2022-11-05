ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LHSAA denies Carroll High’s appeal; head football coach and assistant coaches suspended

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Friday, November 4, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) denied the appeal for the suspension of Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, and 7 assistant coaches after the October 20, 2022 altercation.

The coaches will be suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs.

According to officials, Carroll’s assistant coach, Patrick Ford, has been named as the interim head coach.

