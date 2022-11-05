The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the team was blown out by the New England Patriots, 26-3. Indianapolis is 3-5-1 and has lost three in a row. Soon after the Reich news came out, it was announced that Saturday -- a former All-Pro center with the franchise -- was being hired as the interim leader. Saturday has no head coaching experience above the high school level and Irsay's decision left social media flabbergasted.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO