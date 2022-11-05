Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ QB situation takes another turn: Steve Wilks leaves starting seat wide open
Steve Wilks didn’t want to jump to conclusions about his quarterback depth chart following the Carolina Panthers’ embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Wilks — now 1-3 as the Panthers’ interim head coach — benched starter PJ Walker at halftime and watched...
Raleigh News & Observer
Halftime Observations: Joe Mixon Scores Four Touchdowns, Bengals Crushing Panthers 35-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime. Cincinnati dominated the first half, scoring on four of their six offensive possessions, while not allowing Carolina to do anything on offense. Here are our halftime observations:. Opening Drive Score. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon led...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notes: McAdoo says QB decision was Wilks’ choice, Chinn returns to practice
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said he supports interim head coach Steve Wilks’ decision to start PJ Walker at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. But McAdoo also made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that the choice to go with Walker came down to Wilks having the final say.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers made another QB decision in wake of Sunday’s debacle, but it was the wrong one
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers had another quarterback decision to make Monday. And this time, they made the wrong choice. Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker will start his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?
The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?
Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys WR & Practice Update: Washington & OBJ Moves?
Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago. Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ezekiel Elliott BREAKING: Will Practice Today with Knee Brace for Cowboys at Packers
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sat out the Monday workout to begin the week here inside The Star, and at one point he was not sure if he would practice during the next scheduled workout on Wednesday, either. But now a Wednesday morning update from here inside...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers
The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
Raleigh News & Observer
Film Room: How Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has Revived Broncos’ Offense
Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos offense has been as anemic as it has ever been, scoring a paltry 15 points per game. It has been quite literally the worst start to a season in over 51 years, which only exacerbates the criticism of a unit that had incredible expectations heading into the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Mac Jones Improvement in One Area
FOXBORO — Prior to finding success on the football field, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spent significant time competing on the tennis court. While football has been described as the ultimate team sport, the individual nature of tennis has given Jones the internal drive to constantly improve. It has also made him his own toughest critic.
Jeff Saturday talked with Colts owner Jim Irsay during Week 9 loss, but not about Frank Reich
The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the team was blown out by the New England Patriots, 26-3. Indianapolis is 3-5-1 and has lost three in a row. Soon after the Reich news came out, it was announced that Saturday -- a former All-Pro center with the franchise -- was being hired as the interim leader. Saturday has no head coaching experience above the high school level and Irsay's decision left social media flabbergasted.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Running back will always be the position that can turn on a dime. Injuries to any starting back can crush a fantasy team’s chances of winning. There is one possible running back life raft coming in Week 10, while fantasy prayers are being sent toward Aaron Jones. Here are some backs with injury concerns entering this week’s games:
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?
The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 10: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson
During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
Comments / 0