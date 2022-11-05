Read full article on original website
20 Unique Sofas That Are Perfect For Your Small Space
Living in a tiny house or a petite studio apartment doesn't mean you have to settle for a lifeless sofa. We've got the inspiration you need!
How To Choose Which Drill Bit To Use For Your Next Project
When drilling holes for a DIY, it's important not to create too big a hole. It all starts with the right drill bit, and here's how to figure out which to use.
A Cleaning Expert Tells Us The Best Ways To Clean And Prepare Outdoor Furniture For Winter Storage
Do you start to miss warm weather at the first sign of winter? Here's how to make sure your patio furniture is ready to go at the first sign of next spring.
How To Choose The Right Tree Trimming Company
Hiring a qualified arborist to remove a tree from your yard, or simply to maintain the trees you have, is a decision that deserves a little research.
House Digest Survey: What's The Best Type Of Wood For Kitchen Cabinets?
Choosing the right type of cabinetry for your kitchen is crucial to elevating the overall design of the space. But what type of wood is best?
15 Savvy Ways To Decorate A Large And Empty Wall
There are many great strategies for eliminating the dead space that blank walls often present. Here are 15 savvy ways to decorate a large and empty wall.
5 Things You Need To Know Before Installing Shaker-Style Cabinets
Whether selecting cabinetry for a new home or simply replacing the cabinets you already own, consider Shaker-style cabinets for the following reasons.
How To Choose The Right Water Heater Size
The size of your water heater can significantly impact the water usage in your home. Here is how to determine what size water heater you need.
Do You Really Need To Keep Your Pond Pump Running During The Winter?
One slightly debatable winter pond care tip is whether or not to keep your pond pump running throughout the colder months. Let's resolve this once and for all.
5 Reasons Why You Won't Regret That Open Floor Plan
Open-floor homes provide a wealth of benefits to homeowners, and they can make the property feel inviting, friendly, and incredibly comforting.
How To Color Match And Touch-Up Paint Already On Your Walls
Touch-up paint is inevitable to keep your haven looking its best. The good news is you can get the freshen-up you're seeking without repainting an entire room.
How To Easily Move A Couch On Your Own
Improperly lifting heavy furniture during a move can injure your knees, back, and shoulders. But with our tips, you can safely move your couch on your own.
Things To Consider When Picking Pillows For Your Bed
There are many factors that go into selecting a pillow for your bed. Here is what you should consider next time you buy a pillow for your bed.
How We Made Our Tiny Living Room An Eclectic Boho Paradise
From a new wall color to showcasing personal memorabilia, we enlivened this small space to encapsulate both an updated and cozy eclectic boho appeal.
How To Dye Your Carpet For A Fresh New Look
If your carpet has seen better days and you're contemplating a full replacement, we've got a better solution that is inexpensive and creative.
