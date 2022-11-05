Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Porterville Recorder
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season — learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Porterville Recorder
Scheifele scores 2 as surging Jets beat Stars 5-1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal second period, leading the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen also scored to help Winnipeg extend its point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Kyle Connor had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa Bay101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Foegele 1 (McLeod), 7:45 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 5 (Kucherov, Point), 9:53. Penalties_Barrie, EDM (Illegal Equipment), 6:46; McDavid, EDM (Hooking), 10:16. Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 14 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 2:09 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 9 (McDavid, Hyman), 4:07 (pp). Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Holding), 1:20; Kucherov,...
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Detroit1010—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Harris), 5:41. 2, Detroit, Czarnik 1 (Copp, Kubalik), 16:29. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 3 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 19:44. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Detroit, Raymond 5 (Suter, Hronek), 10:37. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Drouin NG), Detroit 1 (Raymond...
Rodgers isn't here to give Lions credit: "Don't think they really stopped us"
Rodgers went so far as to say that the game “shouldn’t have been that close” because two of his interceptions wiped out potential touchdowns.
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 90, Sam Houston St. 76
AUBURN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Shaw 2-2, Coulibaly 1-1, Wells 1-2, Scott-Grayson 0-1, McFadden 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shaw 2, Johnson 2, Coulibaly 1, Duhon 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 23 (Scott-Grayson 4, Shaw 4, Bostic 4, Richardson 3, Duhon 2, Coulibaly 1, Pratcher 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Second Period_1, Dallas, Robertson 9 (Hintz), 3:06. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 7 (Appleton, Connor), 3:27. 3, Winnipeg, Dubois 6 (Perfetti, Wheeler), 4:37. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 8 (Connor, Appleton), 6:12. 5, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 1 (Pionk, Morrissey), 18:14. Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Appleton 1 (Lowry, Connor), 17:02 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-7-7_22. Winnipeg 18-10-5_33.
Porterville Recorder
DETROIT MERCY 93, ROCHESTER COLLEGE 65
ROCHESTER (MICH.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Michrina 3-10, Ballard 1-2, Cukaj 1-3, Payne 0-1, Wiggins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ballard 3, Cukaj 3, Michrina 3, Walters 2, Dongmo, Fisher). Steals: 1 (Toney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 3, Calgary 2
New Jersey021—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 7 (Lindholm, Andersson), 11:58 (pp). Penalties_Bastian, NJ (Interference), 3:59; Backlund, CGY (Cross Checking), 6:24; Haula, NJ (Hooking), 11:23; Weegar, CGY (Delay of Game), 14:42; Gilbert, CGY (Fighting), 17:53; Bastian, NJ (Fighting), 17:53. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Graves 3 (Tatar, Hischier), 5:14. 3, New...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Nashville 1
Seattle401—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 2 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 0:38. 2, Seattle, Borgen 2 (Geekie, Burakovsky), 7:29. 3, Seattle, Burakovsky 4 (Wennberg), 15:16. 4, Seattle, Eberle 3, 16:25. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, SEA (Holding), 8:08. Second Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 5, 10:25. Penalties_Geekie, SEA (Hooking), 13:26. Third Period_6, Seattle, Tanev 3, 18:49. Penalties_Duchene, NSH...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Rangers120—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 5 (Parise, Pulock), 6:04 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 3 (Miller, Fox), 11:36. Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 5 (Panarin, Trocheck), 0:22 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 5 (Panarin, Zibanejad), 13:47 (pp). Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 1 (Parise, Palmieri), 0:14. 6,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 86, Vermont 49
VERMONT (0-1) Olson 1-3 1-2 3, Richason 3-6 0-0 8, Gilwee 4-9 0-0 11, Utterback 7-17 5-6 19, Vito 1-3 0-0 2, Priede 0-2 0-0 0, Celaya 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 2-5 0-2 4, Matic 0-1 0-0 0, Dizon 0-3 0-0 0, Myklebust 0-1 2-4 2, Totals 18-51 8-14 49.
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0
Third Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 10 (Doughty, Kopitar), 13:57. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 3-9-9_21. Los Angeles 10-9-11_30. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 4. Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 5-3-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 5-4-1 (21-21). A_13,558 (18,230). T_2:25. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Joseph Mahon.
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41
SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.180, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Adika 3-4, Perkins 3-4, Sissoko 1-1, Otto 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, Bigby 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Marshall 4, Sissoko 1, Littleton 1, Love 1) Turnovers: 18 (Love 4, Sissoko 3, Doumbia 3, Adika...
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Agua...
Comments / 0