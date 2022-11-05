Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's
The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the NL champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on aging second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals: So who is new pitching coach Dusty Blake?
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new staff changes for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at who Dusty Blake is and what he brings (or can bring) to the Cardinals pitching staff. There will be a new pitching coach in town, as Mike Maddux (and the...
Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team. "I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told...
Big-Name MLB Players on the Trade Block in the 2022-23 Offseason
All eyes are on the loaded crop of free agents this Major League Baseball offseason, but those aren't the only players available. Trades are also very much on the table, and we could see some big names switching jerseys before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a few short months.
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023
Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension
Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal. In a...
Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA
Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
