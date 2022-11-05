ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the NL champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on aging second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Big-Name MLB Players on the Trade Block in the 2022-23 Offseason

All eyes are on the loaded crop of free agents this Major League Baseball offseason, but those aren't the only players available. Trades are also very much on the table, and we could see some big names switching jerseys before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a few short months.
Bleacher Report

Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023

Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent

BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA

Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
CHICAGO, IL

