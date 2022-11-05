Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield, LeBoeuf, GM Advance in 2A Girls Soccer; Karns City Girls, Prep, HC, Mercyhurst Boys Moving On
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Lyrik Reed scored two goals as Karns City advanced to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Penns Valley. Hanna Dailey had a goal and an assist for the Gremlins, while Emma Dailey had an unassisted goal and Addy Christie one assist.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC at Maplewood PIAA 1A Volleyball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A first-round volleyball matchup from Maplewood HIgh School Tuesday. The game will be available on D9and10Sports.com and all the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Chris Rossetti will have the call...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock up to No. 9 in Latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll
WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock, which beat Edinboro 28-21 last week, moved up one spot to No. 9 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. While the Rockets are in the Top 10, it will actually be IUP, which checks in...
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
explore venango
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger
Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
wtae.com
Butler County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Butler County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
explore venango
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
yourerie
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash
A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
Comments / 0