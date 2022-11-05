ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochranton, PA

d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round

GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
GUYS MILLS, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC at Maplewood PIAA 1A Volleyball Tuesday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A first-round volleyball matchup from Maplewood HIgh School Tuesday. The game will be available on D9and10Sports.com and all the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Chris Rossetti will have the call...
GUYS MILLS, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
explore venango

Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger

Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
HERMITAGE, PA
wtae.com

Butler County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Butler County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Salem woman killed in Route 22 crash

A Salem woman was killed Friday morning in crash on Route 22 in Salem when her vehicle was hit by a flatbed tractor trailer carrying a concrete beam, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The victim, Sandy L. Jones, 79, of Old William Penn Highway, died of blunt force...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

