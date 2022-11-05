Read full article on original website
Edison to offer phlebotomy certificate program
ST. MARYS — Edison State Community College and Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys have joined forces to offer a certification program in phlebotomy. Starting Jan. 24, 2023, classes will be taught on Tuesday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m. at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Students...
Road closures
NEWTON — Sugar Grove Road will be closed between State Route 48 and Rench Road for culvert replacement. The road will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Nov. 11. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates previously mentioned. Bradford-Bloomer Road will be...
