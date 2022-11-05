ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita

Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Carter was 34-years-old and was a pop icon in the early 2000s with hit songs like “I want Candy” and “I’m all about you.” His brother, Nick Carter, is part of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys.

Another member of the Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson was known to have lived in Santa Clarita.

In 2019, Nick filed for a restraining order against Aaron, claiming his brother threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child. In a September 2019 tweet made by Aaron, he claimed he hadn’t seen his brother in four years. That same year, Aaron said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In 2017, he admitted to taking a mixture of benzodiazepines and opiates to alleviate his stress and anxiety. That same year, Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Carter was accused of driving drunk and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Other members of Carter’s family have been in the entertainment spotlight as well.

Their family had an E! reality series in 2006, “House of Carters.” It lasted for one season and also included their sister Leslie Carter, who died at age 25 in 2012.

