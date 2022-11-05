ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.

HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber’s Message After World Series Loss

The Philadelphia Phillies came up short in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros in six games, and slugger Kyle Schwarber issued a heartfelt message to fans on Wednesday. The Phillies, following their 87-75 campaign during the regular season — good for third place in the National League East...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

