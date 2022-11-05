ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJNrL_0j0BKUM400

Richard Jefferson reveals why the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't try during 2016-17 regular season.

Credit: Sam Sharpe -- USA TODAY

The path to success is never a smooth ride -- and in the NBA, the journey is never easy. Even for a team like the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers, who made the Finals after winning the title a year earlier, they found themselves struggling to hold a top-two spot in the East before finishing 51-31 on the season.

Looking back on that campaign, former Cavs swingman Richard Jefferson got real on that team and used them as an example to highlight just how hard winning really is in the NBA.

“My point is that we barely won 50 games, and we were probably the best team in the league just because we were on some bulls—,” Jefferson said. “So, I’m saying it’s hard to win games. It’s hard to win games. We had the best player in the world on our team and all this s—, but if you can’t move as a cohesive unit, it is one of the worst experiences that you can be a part of in sports.”

The Cavs had just come off winning the title that summer, which means it was the first season of the Kevin Durant dynasty in Golden State. While James would lead his Cavs to the Finals that year, they were no match for the Dubs, who were at the absolute peak of their powers that season.

Still, RJ's words seem especially relevant today, considering how many of the NBA's elite-level teams have been struggling out of the gate.

Richard Jefferson Says Winning Is Hard As Many Top-Level Teams Struggle To Start The Season

In Los Angeles, both the Clippers and Lakers have looked old, slow, and borderline lethargic . Combined, they have a 7-10 record despite having some of the best talents in the sport.

Of course, there's also the defending champs, who are just 3-7 to start the year . On paper, they look really solid, but problems with the bench and on the defensive end have led to some concerning losses for the franchise.

And, finally, there are the pitiful Nets, who are probably the most talented (and most disappointing) out of all the teams . Despite all the guys they have available, the chemistry has been completely out of whack, which is no mystery, given how chaotic things have been for them lately.

The point is, succeeding at the highest level of this sport is no easy task, not even for the best of the best. Oftentimes, it takes a combination of skill, strategy, and a whole lot of luck to be the last ones standing when it's all said and done.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Spun

LeBron Getting Called Out For Apparently Lying

LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was killed in a shooting last week, following the Lakers game on Sunday evening. However, many NBA fans are convinced that the superstar is lying about what he said. "I was listening to those guys my first year with the...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy