ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

By HARM VENHUIZEN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzZXb_0j0BKRht00

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

At Woodman's Markets in Madison, Wisconsin, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.

They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot.

“My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else's $2,” said Spencer.

The counter was one of the busiest areas of the supermarket — so busy that employees set up stanchions to guide the queue. Like most of the players in line, Jim Olson, 78, was buying Quick Picks, randomly generated Powerball numbers, but he doesn't always.

Olson said he has typically bought a Powerball ticket once every drawing “virtually since they started.” When he picks his own numbers, there's no rhyme or reason to how he does it: “They just come to you. I can't explain it."

Olson's biggest win to date? $300 about 20 years ago, he said.

It speaks to the extremely long odds of winning the jackpot — about 1 in 292.2 million.

Still, the chance of pocketing $782.4 million (the value of the cash option before taxes) has been enough to bring people flooding across state lines for a chance to play. Winners of massive jackpots almost always opt for cash, but some financial experts say the annuity option, which is paid out over a 30-year term, might be a safer bet.

Many players do whatever they can to try to tip the odds in their favor. Unlike the weekend shoppers in Madison, not everyone buys their tickets at the most convenient location.

In Los Angeles, a liquor store known for producing several winning tickets over the years gives superstitious players hope that they could be the next to strike it rich.

Hector Solis, 35, has been coming to Bluebird Liquor to buy lottery tickets ever since he was a kid tagging along with his parents. ““Bluebird’s, you know, pretty much a hotspot that we know of,” he said.

On Saturday, Solis purchased $140 worth of tickets on behalf of a group of 27 coworkers. He said he uses specific numbers, like the birthdays of family members he considers to have particularly good luck.

Al Adams was also at the liquor store to buy his tickets. An experienced drug and alcohol counselor, Adams said he believes in giving back. If he were to win, he said he would give some of the money to his favorite charity for homeless and incarcerated people. “I'd use the rest to disappear somewhere,” Adams said. He also cautioned players to “play responsibly.”

Kianah Bowman had a different message for lottery players. The 24-year-old organizer used Bluebird Liquor's long lines as a platform for petitioning against high oil and gas prices — an issue she hopes to see on a ballot referendum in California. She was outside the liquor store for several days, gathering signatures from hundreds of players.

Bowman also said she plans to buy a few tickets for herself.

Back in Madison, Djuan Davis was manning the lottery counter at Pick 'n Save on Saturday morning, taking cash and handing out tickets to more weekend shoppers. “Typically there’s a lot of sales on Saturdays,” he said.

With a record-breaking jackpot, business has picked up. Davis said he's also seen a recent increase in players purchasing tickets online.

As customers arrived at the counter, Davis would ask how he could help them. Almost every one answered the same: Powerball tickets.

“Every time, it’s always that one,” Davis said.

It was Arpad Jakab's first time buying Powerball tickets. As Davis sold him four Quick Pick tickets, Jakab, a retired utility worker, said he probably wouldn't buy them again unless there was another record jackpot.

“It was just really high," said Jakab. “Might as well join the insanity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 Bedroom Home in Madison

Unique & spacious Heritage Heights home that’s looking for your finishing touches. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace that invites you to read and display a book collection. Heated 2-car garage with huge additional workshop, craft room or kitchen space with separate entrance. Primary en-suite with walk-in closet provides plenty of room. In addition to 4 bedrooms, a large 5th room in the upstairs could work as another bedroom or an incredible office/craft space. Brand new carpet in the living room with plenty of natural light makes for an ideal gathering spot. Backyard just waiting for the next green thumb to come in and bring the secret garden back to glory. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners

Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash

MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
MILTON, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy