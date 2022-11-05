Read full article on original website
Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay
Channel 3000
One last spin in Madison area roller rinks
Generations of Madisonians have flocked to local roller skating rinks, felt the rush of leather-and-popcorn-infused air blowing back feathered bangs or tickling sweat at the edges of tight fades. In a kaleidoscope of flashing disco lights or black-light glows, kids lit up like comets. Couples clasped palms in bubblegum-snapping tandem, solo acts arched triumphantly beneath limbo sticks. Forward and backward — but always counterclockwise — ordinary dance moves morphed into magic on wheels.
nbc15.com
Town of Middleton voters brave the cold in long lines
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unexpected voter turnout caused long lines Tuesday at a Town of Middleton polling location. Some voters at the Town of Middleton town hall waited three hours to cast their ballot on Election Day. It was a bit chilly for those who stood in line after dark.
nbc15.com
Salvation Army Rock County in need of more turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army Rock County is in need of more turkeys for its Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army Rock County said they will serve Thanksgiving meals in-person at both locations. They said the meals will require cooking and preparing over 50 turkeys. Turkey donations will be...
nbc15.com
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Madison police looking for motorcyclist who eluded officers downtown
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said evaded officers this summer. Police said the motorcyclist was seen speeding downtown in July and had failed to attach a license plate to the bike. Officers tried multiple times to stop the motorcyclist to no avail. Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is urged to contact Madison...
Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash
MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
nbc15.com
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
nbc15.com
Badgers beat South Dakota 85-59 in season opener
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team started off their 125th season with a win. Four starters scored in double-digits as the Badgers topped South Dakota 85-59 on Monday night. Prior to the game, former Badger and UW hall of famer Trent Jackson was recognized as Wisconsin’s...
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
nbc15.com
Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal - Mendelssohn Festival held at Verona Area High School. The composer festival, hosted by Melharmony, intends to bring artists of diverse cultures together. An Indian dance opera kicked off the festival, before composer and vocalist Chitravina N Ravikiran joined the Terra String Quartet and other musicians to perform a melharmony concert.
nbc15.com
Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading. The fire was...
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays: Give at your grocer
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
nbc15.com
Reeseville man dies after Dodge Co. wreck
TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL Wis. (WMTV) - A Reeseville man has died after the truck he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in the township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office. According to its report, Troy Burkhalter was heading west on Co. Hwy. J around 4:20 p.m....
Westbound Beltline reopens following crash near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened following a vehicle crash near the Whitney Way exit. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene along with Madison police officers....
nbc15.com
Inaugural Coda Fest emerges as coming together out of COVID celebration
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One Madison music staple is bringing jazz music to Willy Street this November in a big way. Café Coda will host its inaugural Coda Fest, a festival that consists of five days and nights brimming with talent from jazz artists who have performed around the world.
