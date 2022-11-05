Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
‘It started with a dare’: Nebraska volleyball prepares for 300th sellout
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spent his Tuesday giving a history lesson. The Huskers will play their 300th consecutive sellout game on Friday against Iowa. Cook said the sellout streak started in 2001, when the Huskers still called the Nebraska Coliseum their home. “For...
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
KETV.com
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball blows out UNO in opener 100-36
LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha on Monday. Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph announces suspension for key Nebraska DB following arrest
Mickey Joseph had to deliver some bad news about one of his players on Tuesday. Myles Farmer has been suspended for the Michigan game after a DUI arrest per Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. Joseph addressed the suspension via a statement Tuesday morning. Joseph also said he learned about the...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
10 Best Coaching Fits for Nebraska
Mike Farrell breaks down who should be the next coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
W Hockey: Minot State sweeps Minnesota over the weekend
After a two-week hiatus, the Minot State women’s hockey team was back in action this weekend. The Beavers were looking for three straight on Sunday, Nov. 6 as they hosted Minnesota again. Minot State Beavers 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 0 Final
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Team Opens Regular Season Tonight
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher men's basketball season tips off the 2022-23 basketball season with a home game against Western Michigan at Williams Arena tonight. The Gophers are entering their second season under head coach Ben Johnson. Minnesota began last year with seven consecutive non-conference wins, but they finished the year at 13-17 overall with a 4-16 Big Ten record. Western Michigan is under the direction of first-year head coach Dwayne Stephens, who was a long-time Michigan State assistant coach. Tip time is 8 P-M at The Barn.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Rolls Into State Playoffs
The Maple Grove football team remained unbeaten following a 54-21 rout of Forest Lake, giving the Crimson a section title and a berth into the state playoffs for a second straight year. Maple Grove scored 23 points in the final 4:51 of the second quarter to break open a close...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
