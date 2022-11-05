Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for November 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 34 min ago. Mary Ella Kidd Mary Ella Kidd, age 84, passed away at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She is survived by h…
Franklin News Post
Roanoke Fire-EMS station hosts 9/11 artifacts
Three 9/11 artifacts that have traveled the globe for the last 21 years were presented and displayed recently at Roanoke Fire-EMS Station No. 7 on Memorial Avenue. “The city of Roanoke’s department of fire and EMS is very honored to have this part of history coming through the Roanoke Valley,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said during a ceremony.
Franklin News Post
Eagles end season in region semifinals
VIRGINIA BEACH - Grassfield has advanced to the championship match of the Class 6 Region A volleyball tournament with a 3-0 semifinal-round sweep of Franklin County, 3-0. Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-15. Grassfield claims a Class 6 state tournament with the victory. Franklin County finishes its 2022 season with...
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Franklin News Post
Free Clinic celebrates 30th anniversary
The Free Clinic of Franklin County, now called Bernard Healthcare Center, will celebrate 30 years of continuous medical service to the county on Nov. 15, from 4 t 6 p.m. The event will feature tours and refreshments. All are welcome to attend. Founded in 1992, the Free Clinic of Franklin...
Franklin News Post
Panthers reserve quarterback Patterson dies in car wreck
FERRUM - Ferrum College freshman student-athlete Will Patterson was killed in a traffic accident Saturday in Lee County, N.C. College spokesman Wilson Paine confirmed Patterson’s death. Patterson’s funeral was held Tuesday. Patterson played football for the Panthers - he was a reserve quarterback, who hailed from Sanford (N.C.)...
Franklin News Post
Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
Franklin News Post
Fritz: Mustang makes a special connection with veterans’ program
For New Freedom Farm in Botetourt County, taking in wild mustangs is part of our mission. I founded New Freedom Farm in 2016 to aid veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use, traumatic brain injury and other conditions by using the therapeutic activity of interacting with equines, farming and peer-to-peer support. The wild mustang program pairs a veteran with a wild mustang for gentling and training, using many different activities involving the horse as a partner on the ground.
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
Franklin News Post
Basile shines in Virginia Tech debut
BLACKSBURG — Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six 3-pointers to lead the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to a season-opening 95-57 win over Delaware State on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum. It was the Tech debut for Basile. Sophomore point guard Sean...
Comments / 0