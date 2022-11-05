For New Freedom Farm in Botetourt County, taking in wild mustangs is part of our mission. I founded New Freedom Farm in 2016 to aid veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use, traumatic brain injury and other conditions by using the therapeutic activity of interacting with equines, farming and peer-to-peer support. The wild mustang program pairs a veteran with a wild mustang for gentling and training, using many different activities involving the horse as a partner on the ground.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO