CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO