ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Coast Guard suspends search of missing kayaker

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have suspended the search for a man who went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie on Saturday. “After extensive search efforts, #USCG air and water assets have suspended the search for a missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, OH, this evening, pending further developments,” USCG Great Lakes tweeted.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Cleveland catch fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 50 firefighters responded to a large fire in a downtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to Bridgeview Apartments, 1300 W. 9th St., before 3:30 p.m. where a large fire broke out on the seventh floor. Cleveland Fire Lt. Michael...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident, Richmond Heights police, veterinary clinic team to save dying pit bull found in woods

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A female pit bull turned out to be one lucky dog Saturday (Nov. 5) at a time when all hope for its survival seemed lost. At about 3:30 p.m. that day, according to a Richmond Heights police report, resident Brian Nych was walking his dog in the wooded area across from the Cuyahoga County Airport when he spotted the emaciated pit bull lying near a creek. The pit bull was weak and, as police found, had difficulty standing.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland murder suspect arrested by state troopers in Cambridge after pursuit on Interstate 77

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspect accused of a slaying in Cleveland was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after an attempt to flee from troopers, authorities say. Devonte Finley, 29, of Cleveland is a suspect in the death of Keith Jackson, 22, of Cleveland. Jackson was shot to death on Oct. 26 at a home in the 3800 block of East 149th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. An earlier police report also said that a 31-year-old was also involved in the shooting.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say

EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy