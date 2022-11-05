Read full article on original website
Coast Guard suspends search of missing kayaker
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have suspended the search for a man who went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie on Saturday. “After extensive search efforts, #USCG air and water assets have suspended the search for a missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, OH, this evening, pending further developments,” USCG Great Lakes tweeted.
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Cleveland catch fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 50 firefighters responded to a large fire in a downtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to Bridgeview Apartments, 1300 W. 9th St., before 3:30 p.m. where a large fire broke out on the seventh floor. Cleveland Fire Lt. Michael...
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
Marshals: Murder suspect fled Ohio, now in custody
Authorities issued an aggravated murder warrant for Devonte Finley, 29, two days after he was accused of killing 22-year-old Keith Jackson at a home along East 149th Street in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Nov. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Trinity Harris, who was reported missing on Nov. 6. She was last seen around 10 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of East 160th Street when she said she was going to take the garbage out, but she never came back inside, according to police.
Resident, Richmond Heights police, veterinary clinic team to save dying pit bull found in woods
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A female pit bull turned out to be one lucky dog Saturday (Nov. 5) at a time when all hope for its survival seemed lost. At about 3:30 p.m. that day, according to a Richmond Heights police report, resident Brian Nych was walking his dog in the wooded area across from the Cuyahoga County Airport when he spotted the emaciated pit bull lying near a creek. The pit bull was weak and, as police found, had difficulty standing.
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland murder suspect arrested by state troopers in Cambridge after pursuit on Interstate 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspect accused of a slaying in Cleveland was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after an attempt to flee from troopers, authorities say. Devonte Finley, 29, of Cleveland is a suspect in the death of Keith Jackson, 22, of Cleveland. Jackson was shot to death on Oct. 26 at a home in the 3800 block of East 149th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. An earlier police report also said that a 31-year-old was also involved in the shooting.
Olmsted Falls on track to prepare for potential train derailments
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The recent train derailment in Ravenna Township has reminded those Northeast Ohio communities with heavy rail service about the potential for a similar incident. Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven takes a proactive approach to the notion of a train derailment in his community.
cleveland19.com
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
Westlake, Bay Village schools plan activities to observe Veterans Day: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Demons Athletic Boosters is sharing its fourth annual Veterans Day Flag Display through Nov. 13 at Westlake High School. The display coincides with Veterans Day, a national holiday celebrated on Nov. 11. Twenty-five athletic teams from WHS and Lee Burneson Middle School, along with WDAB and...
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Cleveland home repeatedly hit by cars; here’s where
"I just want ODOT to understand that there is a problem. They say there is not a problem, there is a problem.”
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
ideastream.org
Voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
