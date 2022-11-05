Read full article on original website
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
KITV.com
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
KITV.com
2 killed after Paradise Air glider aircraft crashes at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - An aircraft from Paradise Air crashed down Saturday morning near Kaena Point on Oahu, killing both the pilot and a passenger. The deadly crash closed the road to Kaena Point for several hours.
KITV.com
Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run Waimanalo dies; suspect at large
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died. Honolulu Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, and did not stop to help.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KITV.com
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
KITV.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: From long lines to sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii. While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu. Meanwhile, candidates made their final push...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
KITV.com
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
KITV.com
Storm drain improvement projects set for multiple roads in downtown Honolulu, Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Storm drain improvement projects will impact traffic on several roads in downtown Honolulu and in Chinatown over a period of about six months beginning on Nov. 14, according to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance. A map of all of the affected roads and scheduled construction dates...
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
KITV.com
Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua. Law enforcement sources say the 31-year-old man had just been released from a hospital across the street from where the break-in happened. The question: Was he intending to commit a crime or was he...
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
KITV.com
Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
