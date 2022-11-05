ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waialua, HI

KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
HONOLULU, HI

