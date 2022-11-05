ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Update: Suspect in Belleville triple shootings taken into custody in Iowa, police say

By Carolyn P Smith, Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1272G2_0j0BJBnI00

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Church Street in Belleville Saturday morning and two other females were found inside of a residence with bullet wounds, authorities said.

Trisha Cain died in the shooting, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The two shooting victims are hospitalized in St. Louis. One was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Markeith R. Wright, 47, who was charged in the shootings but still at large earlier in the day, was located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and taken into custody without incident Saturday night, said Belleville Police Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan , the assistant chief. He said Belleville investigators were enroute to Cedar Rapids to continue the investigation.

Wright was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, according to charges filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Wright’s bond was set at $1.5 million.

Heffernan said there is a family relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Preliminary investigation shows that a domestic disturbance occurred in a home and the suspect then shot all three victims, Heffernan said.

Heffernan said police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Church Street immediately following a call that came into the police department at 9:50 a.m. reporting a woman needing help.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female inside a residence that was shot. Officers checked the property further and located two more female victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Heffernan said.

Dye said Cain was pronounced dead at the residence.

Crime scene investigators were at the homicide scene Saturday afternoon as they checked a white frame home at 322 S. Church St. at the corner of East Garfield and South Church streets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Dnz_0j0BJBnI00
Belleville police responded to a crime scene at the intersection of South Church and East Garfield streets on Saturday. One woman was fatally shot and two others were wounded. Mike Koziatek/mkoziatek@bnd.com

Comments / 3

 

