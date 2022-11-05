Read full article on original website
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
'We don't expect lines to be an issue tomorrow' says SC State Election Commission
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The polls open in nine hours, but more than 600,000 people have already voted. That’s roughly one in five registered voters in South Carolina, and that record-setting early voting total could be setting the stage for another milestone Tuesday. "Early voting has been hugely...
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 Million and Two $50,000 Wins in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 BILLION ($997.6 million cash). In South Carolina, two tickets sold in Fort Mill and one in Aiken are big winners. A ticket worth $1 MILLION was purchased at the 7-Eleven at...
Governor McMaster and Peggy McMaster casting their votes at Martin Luther King Park
COLUMBIA S.C. (WCIV) — Republican candidate Governor Henry McMaster is casting his ballot alongside his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, today at 10 a.m. The McMaster's are voting at Martin Luther King Park in Columbia. Governor McMaster is running against democratic nominee Joe Cunningham.
Powerball draws for a world record $1.9 billion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With no winner on Saturday and Powerball players have another chance at winning a world record jackpot. Powerball draws for $1.9 BILLION Monday night. That’s $929 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Monday’s drawing will...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Is it late for a storm? Plus impacts for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — As we work deeper into November, we still have more than 20 days of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to become a category one hurricane, reminds us that the season is not over yet. We are well past the peak of the...
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
Breezy and sunny to vote Tuesday then Rain from Nicole later this week
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Tuesday will be much cooler, but still nice, sunny, and a little breezy. Wind gusts will top out between 20-25 mph. Before we warm up, be sure to get up early and check out our last total lunar eclipse until March 2025!. Make sure you...
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
