Craig Daily Press
Federal grant funding broadens access to college level courses and labs to Northwest Colorado high schools
Colorado Northwestern Community College continues to push for wider access to concurrent enrollment classes and innovative STEM labs through a federal grant program. Two years ago, CNCC applied for a Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate concurrent education in Northwest Colorado using creative technology.
Craig Daily Press
‘Like getting my life back’: Craig resident undergoes lumbar spine surgery as part of FDA study at Steamboat’s SOSI
Craig resident Donnie Kendall is no softy when it comes to pain. Kendall has been a mixed martial arts competitor, a state champion power lifter, a boxer and a martial arts instructor. He has broken bones and had multiple surgeries, and he makes his living driving massive machinery for Colowyo Mine.
