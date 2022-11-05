ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

Federal grant funding broadens access to college level courses and labs to Northwest Colorado high schools

Colorado Northwestern Community College continues to push for wider access to concurrent enrollment classes and innovative STEM labs through a federal grant program. Two years ago, CNCC applied for a Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate concurrent education in Northwest Colorado using creative technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy