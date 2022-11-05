ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
WACO, TX
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
LULING, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do? “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that […]
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Some polling places are moved for McLennan County voters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Workers are making sure the public is aware of new polling locations for Election Day tomorrow. Officials tried to make the new sites as convenient as possible to get more voter participation. The arrival of election season ignites election judge of 15 years, Russell Larkins. For...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

