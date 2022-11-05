ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Ridge, IL

wrmj.com

High School Spotlight: Locke Leads Rockets To Quarterfinals In Muddy, Windy Second Round Win

WRMJ talked with Rockridge senior running back and defensive back Peyton Locke after the Rockets beat Bloomington Central Catholic 27-18 in the IHSA Class 2A Second Round Saturday. Locke carried the ball for 19 times for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Highlights from Locke’s performance and his postgame interview with WRMJ are included in tonight’s feature.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wrmj.com

Cafe Lights For Downtown Aledo

The City of Aledo looking at decorating downtown Aledo with café lights. A test string is already up at College and Main. Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update at the city council meeting earlier this week.
ALEDO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
CLINTON, IA
wrmj.com

Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Baldwin – Services 11/12/22

Charles E. “Chuck” Baldwin, 98 of Aledo, formerly of New Boston, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Brookstone Assisted Living in Aledo. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the New Boston Methodist Church following the service.
ALEDO, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
wrmj.com

Debra J. Dolan-Stutzman – Services 11/13/22

Debra J. Dolan-Stutzman, 71 of New Windsor, currently living in Viola, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 13, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Per Deb’s wishes, please dress casual. Cremation will take place after visitation. Memorials may be left for Viola Fire Department or New Windsor Fire Department.
VIOLA, IL
103GBF

This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World

It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash

PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
MONTICELLO, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

