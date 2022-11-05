Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Locke Leads Rockets To Quarterfinals In Muddy, Windy Second Round Win
WRMJ talked with Rockridge senior running back and defensive back Peyton Locke after the Rockets beat Bloomington Central Catholic 27-18 in the IHSA Class 2A Second Round Saturday. Locke carried the ball for 19 times for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Highlights from Locke’s performance and his postgame interview with WRMJ are included in tonight’s feature.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over Eastern Illinois
Game one is in the books, and the Illinois basketball team took care of business against Eastern Illinois. The Illini had control of the Panthers for the entire game. We grabbed a double-digit lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half and never looked back. A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 30-point victory, 87-57, over Eastern Illinois.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
wrmj.com
Cafe Lights For Downtown Aledo
The City of Aledo looking at decorating downtown Aledo with café lights. A test string is already up at College and Main. Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update at the city council meeting earlier this week.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
wrmj.com
Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Baldwin – Services 11/12/22
Charles E. “Chuck” Baldwin, 98 of Aledo, formerly of New Boston, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Brookstone Assisted Living in Aledo. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the New Boston Methodist Church following the service.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
wrmj.com
Debra J. Dolan-Stutzman – Services 11/13/22
Debra J. Dolan-Stutzman, 71 of New Windsor, currently living in Viola, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 13, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Per Deb’s wishes, please dress casual. Cremation will take place after visitation. Memorials may be left for Viola Fire Department or New Windsor Fire Department.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
