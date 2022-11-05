Read full article on original website
Related
wrmj.com
Terrill & Gerber Win; Greene Township Fire Protection District Referendum Passes
Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrill elected to a second term. He won by a wide margin over challenger Dave Staley. The other countywide race saw Brian Gerber win handily over Harry Cleaveland for county clerk. There was a referendum question concerning the Greene Township Fire Protection District. It passed 535...
wrmj.com
Litterst To Become Mercer County Health Dept. Administrator Jan. 1
A new adminstrator has been named for the Mercer County Health Department. Angie Litterst will take over the position from the retiring Carla Ewing.
wrmj.com
Cafe Lights For Downtown Aledo
The City of Aledo looking at decorating downtown Aledo with café lights. A test string is already up at College and Main. Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update at the city council meeting earlier this week.
wrmj.com
Promoting Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office
In advance of Veterans Day a few reminders about the Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office. It’s located on the second floor of the Mercer County Courthouse says superintendent Dennis Mellgren. The Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office is open 9-to-Noon and 1-to-4 p.m. on the days the courthouse is open....
wrmj.com
Over 1,900 Honor Markers Placed At Mercer County Area Cemeteries Since 2017
Another chance to help the Mercer County honor marker program. The effort aims to properly recognize veterans buried at local cemeteries. It began five years ago says organizer Jay Doherty. Doherty says if you’d like to contribute to the cause, donations can be mailed to the Aledo American Legion, 2000...
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Locke Leads Rockets To Quarterfinals In Muddy, Windy Second Round Win
WRMJ talked with Rockridge senior running back and defensive back Peyton Locke after the Rockets beat Bloomington Central Catholic 27-18 in the IHSA Class 2A Second Round Saturday. Locke carried the ball for 19 times for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Highlights from Locke’s performance and his postgame interview with WRMJ are included in tonight’s feature.
Comments / 0