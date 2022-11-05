ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

wrmj.com

Cafe Lights For Downtown Aledo

The City of Aledo looking at decorating downtown Aledo with café lights. A test string is already up at College and Main. Mayor Chris Hagloch provided an update at the city council meeting earlier this week.
ALEDO, IL
Promoting Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office

In advance of Veterans Day a few reminders about the Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office. It’s located on the second floor of the Mercer County Courthouse says superintendent Dennis Mellgren. The Mercer County Veterans Assistance Office is open 9-to-Noon and 1-to-4 p.m. on the days the courthouse is open....
High School Spotlight: Locke Leads Rockets To Quarterfinals In Muddy, Windy Second Round Win

WRMJ talked with Rockridge senior running back and defensive back Peyton Locke after the Rockets beat Bloomington Central Catholic 27-18 in the IHSA Class 2A Second Round Saturday. Locke carried the ball for 19 times for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Highlights from Locke’s performance and his postgame interview with WRMJ are included in tonight’s feature.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

