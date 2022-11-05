Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Comment from Nick Saban suggests that Alabama’s dynasty is officially over
We all knew this day would eventually come, we just didn’t know when. The Alabama dynasty is over. Nick Saban has lost a step. Over the last 13 months, the Crimson Tide have lost four games. From 2015 to 2020, Saban lost six games total. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments
Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing. Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the...
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Tennessee Vols fans should hear what Kirby Smart said about UT football after Georgia’s win
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs and it resulted in a 27-13 loss for UT. Thanks to the win, the Bulldogs now have what essentially amounts to a two-game lead in the SEC East. Despite Georgia’s convincing win against the...
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Kirk Herbstreit Is Not Happy With College Football Fans On Sunday
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in sports media, but even Herbie couldn't help himself from pushing back on a fan who questioned his take on TCU. "How much football do you watch on a given Saturday??" the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted. "Not the...
How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season
Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
AP Poll: Alabama slides to No. 10, Georgia has No. 1 on lock
Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
Bowl destinations for Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against...
Here’s what Tennessee needs to happen to guarantee a spot in College Football Playoff
The Tennessee Vols‘ first week as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t go very well. Tennessee lost 27-13 to Georgia in Athens in a game that was never really close. As a result, the Vols fell to No. 5 in the latest AP...
Paul Finebaum Predicts How Tennessee Will Finish Season
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. However, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is still very high on the Vols moving forward. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Vols will be in line to...
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
