Shane Filan and wife Gillian enjoy fabulous Portugal getaway with pals
Shane Filan has made the most of his time off during his hectic touring schedule by soaking up the sun with wife Gillian in Portugal. The Westlife star has been travelling all over Europe and Asia the past few months with bandmates Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne as part of their Wild Dreams tour.
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children
Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
Karen Koster feels sad without Martin King on Six O'Clock Show
Karen Koster was feeling a bit down in the dumps without Martin King by her side on the Six O'Clock Show yesterday. The Virgin Media presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a pretty navy velvet dress, as she said she was counting down the days to Christmas.
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll praises 'hero' dad Brendan in sweet tribute
Danny O'Carroll praised his "best friend" and "hero" dad in a loving tribute. The actor plays the role of Buster Brady in Mrs Brown's Boys and is the son of show creator Brendan O'Carroll. Danny, Brendan, and other family members involved in the hit BBC comedy are currently on tour...
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
The Spice Girls reunite as Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton celebrate Geri Horner's 50th
The Spice Girls have fully reunited for one night only, as they rang in Geri Horner's birthday in style. All five members of the iconic girl band were thought to be in attendance at the event, but social media posts from the night only show Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.
Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate
Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
RTE's Kathryn Thomas is grateful every day for daughters Ellie and Grace's good health
Kathryn Thomas is grateful every day for her two young daughters’ good health. The RTE presenter shares four-year-old daughter Ellie, and Grace, who was born in 2021, with husband Padraig McLoughlin. Being a mum is Kathryn’s favourite job and she counts her lucky stars every day that she has...
Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five
The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
Alan Hughes apologises to Ireland AM viewers after Tommy Bowe makes 'brutal dig' at Cork
Alan Hughes was forced to apologise to Ireland AM viewers on Tuesday morning after Tommy Bowe made a 'brutal' dig about Cork. Alan, Tommy and co-host Muireann O'Connell were discussing Iarnrod Eireann's new "quiet carriage" policy on Tuesday's show - and former rugby player Tommy couldn't resist poking fun at the Rebel County.
I'm A Celebrity fans left 'cringing' for Owen Warner after meeting Boy George
I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens for a brand new series in Australia last night, much to the delight of fans of the show. However, there was one detail from last night's series opener which made viewers cringe and laugh in equal measure. The show, hosted by fan favourites...
Kerry Katona admits she hasn't 'really got a relationship' with Brian McFadden but wishes him the best
Kerry Katona admits she hasn't "really got a relationship" with ex-husband Brian McFadden but wishes him well because family comes first. The TV personality and BoyzLife star share daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue together and recently reunited at eldest daughter Molly's 21st birthday party in Dublin. While the former couple spent...
RTE chef Catherine Fulvio is still struggling to come to terms with father’s sudden death
Catherine Fulvio admits she is still trying to come to terms with the sudden passing of her father, Charlie, who died at home on the family farm in September, 2020. The famed cook and author said she formed a very close bond with her father following her mother’s untimely death in 1998 at the age of 56.
RTE's Jennifer Zamparelli shares simple three-step routine for healthy and glowing skin
Jennifer Zamparelli has shared her simple skincare routine which keeps her skin glowing all year round. The 2fm host and Dancing with the Stars presenter always has a radiant complexion, whether she is a rocking a makeup-free look at home or exuding glamour on the red carpet. Jennifer says there...
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Olivia Attwood breaks silence on I'm A Celeb exit after just 24 hours 'Her journey has been cut short'
Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after just 24 hours. The news of her departure from the ITV show emerged earlier today. The former Love Island star was advised to seek medical advice after entering the jungle camp with the rest of her fellow celebrities.
Fair City fans predict twist with Orla and Lenny as Paul plans to propose
Fair City fans reckon they have cracked the case on Paul Brennan and Orla Kirwan's future. The resident lothario has had his fair share of relationships over the years, and fans of the RTE soap were shocked to see him fall for Orla earlier this year following the breakdown of her marriage to Wayne Molloy.
Miriam O'Callaghan's mother feared she would lose her house amid court case
Miriam O'Callaghan's mother was told after mass that her daughter had quit RTÉ to set up her own face cream brand. In 2018, the broadcaster launched a legal bid after the scam claimed she had taken a break from TV and radio to focus on a new anti-wrinkle cream, was uncovered.
