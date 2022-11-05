ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Shane Filan and wife Gillian enjoy fabulous Portugal getaway with pals

Shane Filan has made the most of his time off during his hectic touring schedule by soaking up the sun with wife Gillian in Portugal. The Westlife star has been travelling all over Europe and Asia the past few months with bandmates Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne as part of their Wild Dreams tour.
rsvplive.ie

Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica

Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
rsvplive.ie

Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children

Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
rsvplive.ie

Karen Koster feels sad without Martin King on Six O'Clock Show

Karen Koster was feeling a bit down in the dumps without Martin King by her side on the Six O'Clock Show yesterday. The Virgin Media presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a pretty navy velvet dress, as she said she was counting down the days to Christmas.
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
rsvplive.ie

Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate

Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
rsvplive.ie

Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five

The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
rsvplive.ie

Alan Hughes apologises to Ireland AM viewers after Tommy Bowe makes 'brutal dig' at Cork

Alan Hughes was forced to apologise to Ireland AM viewers on Tuesday morning after Tommy Bowe made a 'brutal' dig about Cork. Alan, Tommy and co-host Muireann O'Connell were discussing Iarnrod Eireann's new "quiet carriage" policy on Tuesday's show - and former rugby player Tommy couldn't resist poking fun at the Rebel County.
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity fans left 'cringing' for Owen Warner after meeting Boy George

I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens for a brand new series in Australia last night, much to the delight of fans of the show. However, there was one detail from last night's series opener which made viewers cringe and laugh in equal measure. The show, hosted by fan favourites...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City fans predict twist with Orla and Lenny as Paul plans to propose

Fair City fans reckon they have cracked the case on Paul Brennan and Orla Kirwan's future. The resident lothario has had his fair share of relationships over the years, and fans of the RTE soap were shocked to see him fall for Orla earlier this year following the breakdown of her marriage to Wayne Molloy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy