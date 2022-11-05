Read full article on original website
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Man and child injured in Mayes County bus crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two people, including a child, were injured Monday in a school bus crash in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4 p.m., about four miles west of Chouteau, the bus left a roadway and struck a culvert. Eight children between the ages of...
Driver, 1 juvenile suffer head injury after school bus drives off road, crashes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a crash involving a school bus on Nov. 7 at approximately 4 p.m. According to OHP, the bus was traveling on South 425 Road in Mayes County when it departed the road and hit a culvert. There were eight total juveniles,...
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
A 6-year-old drowned after a vehicle was swept into flooded water Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The incident happened at around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla., according to OHP. Troopers said the 43-year-old driver was traveling northbound when they came...
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital
COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
Rollover accident northbound of Hwy 549
At 8:21 p.m. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a rollover accident. As of 9:30 p.m., the accident shows stopped traffic.
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Missing Arkansas pregnant woman, unborn child found dead in separate locations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A missing pregnant woman from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her unborn baby were found dead in different locations in southern Missouri. The baby's body was found Wednesday, and 33-year-old Ashley Bush's body was found yesterday, according to investigators. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant when she...
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Tyson Foods CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods' chief financial officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
