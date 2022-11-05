ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Comments

fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Jay man found in floodwaters

STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
STILWELL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital

COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
COLCORD, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
okcfox.com

Missing Arkansas pregnant woman, unborn child found dead in separate locations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A missing pregnant woman from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her unborn baby were found dead in different locations in southern Missouri. The baby's body was found Wednesday, and 33-year-old Ashley Bush's body was found yesterday, according to investigators. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK

