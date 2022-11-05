ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot dies in small plane crash at Montgomery Field

By Christy Simeral
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A pilot onboard a small plane was taken to a hospital Saturday after the aircraft crashed at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport, authorities said.

The crash happened around noon on the northwest corner of the airfield in Kearny Mesa, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, John Fisher.

Units arrived very quickly from the fire station across the street and found one patient who had crashed the small plane upon landing, Fisher explained.

Fire officials said the pilot was trapped in the airplane until units extricated him. He was then transported him Sharp Hospital in critical condition.

SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee later confirmed the pilot succumbed to his injuries. No information on the victims age, identity or what time he was pronounced dead is available at this time.

A small plane crashed at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport on Oct. 5, 2022, fire officials said.

Hazardous material teams from the City and County of San Diego also responded to the scene due to fuel on the field, SDFD said.

The pilot was the only person onboard.

No one on the ground was injured, fire officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

