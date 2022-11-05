Read full article on original website
3 Trade Ideas For Lakers Involving Anthony Davis
Sometimes, you need to read between the lines. That holds especially true when trying to dissect NBA trade rumors. Whenever you read a headline, try to look for what it isn’t saying, along with whatever it is. For example, it’s recently been suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Golden State Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have sent two players to the G League.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says 2-8 Start Is ‘Hard Pill For Me To Swallow’
At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were were a historically bad shooting team but were able to stay in games due to some excellent defense. With Anthony Davis as the centerpiece, the Lakers were able to lock down teams for long stretches, allowing them to hang around even when they struggled offensively.
Darvin Ham reveals nasty truth about Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8 through 10 games this season. If it wasn’t for Dyson Daniels clanking two free throws to put the game away in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles would be 1-9. Still, a 2-8 record gives them the second-worst record in the entire NBA, only...
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35V, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving suspension: Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Nets guard's reinstatement
Boston Celtics forward, Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving's reinstatement to the Brooklyn Nets. Furthermore, the Players Association plans to appeal Irving's suspension. In an interview with the Boston Globe...
Strong chance USC-UCLA could be a late-night game, which would be awful
It is not a surprise — or a problem — that the upcoming USC-UCLA football game was placed on a six-day hold, meaning that the scheduled kickoff time and the assigned television network will not be disclosed until Sunday, Nov. 13 (or at least no later than the 13th). It was and is unlikely that a start time would be disclosed before Nov. 12, when another Saturday of games unfolds.
USC-UCLA game will clash with Elton John Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 19
USC and UCLA fans still don’t know if their game will be a late-night game or an evening game on Saturday, Nov. 19. They do know, however, that Trojans-Bruins will not be a day game at 12:30 or 1 p.m. in Los Angeles. That was the outcome everyone hoped...
