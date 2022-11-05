Steven Kwan and not Shane Bieber or Jose Ramirez will be the only Cleveland Guardians player to finish in the Top 3 for a post-season award. Of all the players who can and could win one of the big three end of the year awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year), if you had told me in April that rookie Steven Kwan was the only one who would finish in the Top 3 of a category with Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez being options, I wouldn’t believe you.

