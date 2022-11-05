Read full article on original website
Steven Kwan and not Shane Bieber or Jose Ramirez will be the only Cleveland Guardians player to finish in the Top 3 for a post-season award. Of all the players who can and could win one of the big three end of the year awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year), if you had told me in April that rookie Steven Kwan was the only one who would finish in the Top 3 of a category with Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez being options, I wouldn’t believe you.
Cardinals 2023 Offseason Tracker: Stay up to date with St. Louis’ offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals had an exciting 2022 season that ended on a disappointing note. The final seasons for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be remembered forever, the dominance of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado was a welcomed sight, and the emerging young core took another step forward. And yet, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do this offseason.
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
