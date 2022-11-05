ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Kwan does what Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez couldn’t

Steven Kwan and not Shane Bieber or Jose Ramirez will be the only Cleveland Guardians player to finish in the Top 3 for a post-season award. Of all the players who can and could win one of the big three end of the year awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year), if you had told me in April that rookie Steven Kwan was the only one who would finish in the Top 3 of a category with Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez being options, I wouldn’t believe you.
St. Louis Cardinals offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, and more

Cardinals 2023 Offseason Tracker: Stay up to date with St. Louis’ offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals had an exciting 2022 season that ended on a disappointing note. The final seasons for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be remembered forever, the dominance of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado was a welcomed sight, and the emerging young core took another step forward. And yet, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do this offseason.
