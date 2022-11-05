No. 9 Creighton seeks to move closer to a complete performance in its second game of the season on Thursday when it hosts North Dakota in Omaha, Neb. The Bluejays scored 16 of the game’s final 19 points to post a 72-60 victory over scrappy St. Thomas-Minnesota on Monday in the season opener for both teams.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO