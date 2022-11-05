ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Michigan’s potent rushing duo a challenge for Nebraska

Blake Corum remains in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy. With Donovan Edwards healthy, Michigan’s rushing attack is no longer a one-man show. Nebraska will have to prepare for both dynamic running backs when the Cornhuskers travel to Ann Arbor to face the undefeated Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. Michigan...
LINCOLN, NE
No. 9 Creighton squares with second Summit League challenger

No. 9 Creighton seeks to move closer to a complete performance in its second game of the season on Thursday when it hosts North Dakota in Omaha, Neb. The Bluejays scored 16 of the game’s final 19 points to post a 72-60 victory over scrappy St. Thomas-Minnesota on Monday in the season opener for both teams.
OMAHA, NE

