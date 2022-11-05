Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.

