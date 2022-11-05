ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron

Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed in memory of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped...
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
