Orange County, FL

Voters take advantage of the last weekend of early voting

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORASNGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend across Florida.

For the Orange County voters that came to cast their ballots, Saturday was all about convenience.

And for future voters, it was all about learning an important lesson in democracy.

“I’m thinking about running for governor in the next 15 years,” Joel Rose, 12, said.

Rose has big political goals but his father said the first item on the agenda for this future governor is learning how to cast a ballot.

“I wanted him to get the experience,” Rose’s father said.

Just a few years short of casting his first vote, Rose said he is ready to go as soon as he turns 18. He accompanied his grandmother and father Saturday as they marked their ballots.

It is a process the 12-year-old said he has given a lot of thought to.

“I was thinking really hard on who I should vote on and what I could learn from them,” Rose said.

Charlyce and Alonso Simmons were among the many Orange County residents who headed to the Hiawassee library today.

“I came for the free sticker… just joking,” Alonzo Simmons said. “It is our civic duty to vote and get people in office that are going to do something.”

Exercising their right ahead of election day was both a choice and a necessity.

“We don’t like lines, so we like to try to avoid the traffic and then we are heading out of town so I wanted to make sure I voted before I left,” Charlyce Simmons said.

Early voting ended on Saturday in Lake, Volusia, Brevard, Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties.

Voters in Orange, Seminole and Osceola county can vote early through Sunday.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

