Houston, TX

Furniture store owner takes home $75 million on World Series bets

(NEXSTAR) — The Houston Astros World Series win was a great accomplishment for the team and the city, but for Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, it was especially rewarding. According to Forbes, McIngvale put down $10 million in bets on the Astros to win...
