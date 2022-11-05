ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Citrus County Chronicle

Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died on Wednesday. She was 77. Her death was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information.
Vibe

Busta Rhymes Moves Album Release Date To Honor Takeoff’s Funeral

Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day. Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to...
Citrus County Chronicle

Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg's life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.”
