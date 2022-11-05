Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from...
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
Citrus County Chronicle
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
WAFF
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities
Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
Citrus County Chronicle
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
altoday.com
Committee grants contract for inmate rehabilitation services
An outside firm will assist Alabama’s Pardons and Paroles Board with inmate rehabilitation services, following a legislative committee’s recent stamp of approval. The Alabama Contract Review Committee approved the board’s request on November 3, to allocate $5.18 million toward a two-year contract with GEO Reentry Services, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based service provider.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move west toward Florida today as it strengthens into a category one hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
wdhn.com
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement
ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
