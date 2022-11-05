ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Citrus County Chronicle

Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from...
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
OREGON STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
MISSOURI STATE
altoday.com

Committee grants contract for inmate rehabilitation services

An outside firm will assist Alabama’s Pardons and Paroles Board with inmate rehabilitation services, following a legislative committee’s recent stamp of approval. The Alabama Contract Review Committee approved the board’s request on November 3, to allocate $5.18 million toward a two-year contract with GEO Reentry Services, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based service provider.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole and impacts to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move west toward Florida today as it strengthens into a category one hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE

