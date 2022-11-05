Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Grand Coulee, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Creston, Kellogg, Wallace, Post Falls, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Rockford, Hayden, Osburn, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes the higher terrain near Highway 138. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense during late this afternoon through this evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected, mainly White Bird Grade to Grangeville, near top of Greer Grade. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills, Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 04:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills; Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Sierra wintry conditions triggers 6 semitruck pileup on I-80
GOLD RANCH -- While a frigid cold front had moved out of the Bay Area Wednesday morning, it was still raising havoc in the Sierra where treacherous driving conditions led to a 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Gold Ranch.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out that crews were on the scene assisting with at least two people who suffered injuries in the pre-dawn crash.Authorities said 6 big rigs and a vehicle were involved in the crash that has shut down lanes on I-80 in Nevada."No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows officials tweeted. "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...For the first advisory, temperatures have largely remained above freezing and conditions have improved. However, patchy freezing drizzle is possible through the evening. For the second advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations generally a half an inch or less and ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially Thursday morning. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Ransom; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter to an half an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precip in the morning will be followed by intense snow and strong winds which may produce near blizzard conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Winter Storm On Tap .Areas of freezing drizzle continue today to the east of the Black Hills. A winter storm will then move from the Rockies into the northern Plains tonight through Thursday. It will spread a swath of precipitation into northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Mostly snow is expected over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota. Freezing rain will occur east of the Black Hills tonight, but will eventually change to snow overnight. Gusty northerly winds will develop late tonight into Thursday which will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities where accumulating snow falls. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the winter weather advisory, patchy light freezing drizzle will continue through midday. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Local amounts up to 12 inches may occur north of Faith and Buffalo, especially as you get closer to Lemmon. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope; Stark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope, and Stark Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Walking surfaces could become very slippery.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST/2 PM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST/2 PM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Wadena by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Wadena WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Hubbard, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Wadena and Grant Counties. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be nearly impossible with icy surfaces. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More icy conditions are possible if rain changes over sooner.
Winter Storm Warning issued for McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Pierce WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...McHenry, Pierce, McLean, and Mercer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Thursday to Midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Western Crook Winter Storm On Tap .Areas of freezing drizzle continue today to the east of the Black Hills. A winter storm will then move from the Rockies into the northern Plains tonight through Thursday. It will spread a swath of precipitation into northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Mostly snow is expected over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota. Freezing rain will occur east of the Black Hills tonight, but will eventually change to snow overnight. Gusty northerly winds will develop late tonight into Thursday which will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities where accumulating snow falls. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 11:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Gusty north to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will create blowing snow and localized whiteout conditions. Winds are expected to slowly diminish by evening. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Moure; Logan; McIntosh WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...La Moure, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 AM Thursday to Midnight CST Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Walking surfaces could become very slippery.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; Golden Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Dunn, and Golden Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to Midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
