Effective: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Winter Storm On Tap .Areas of freezing drizzle continue today to the east of the Black Hills. A winter storm will then move from the Rockies into the northern Plains tonight through Thursday. It will spread a swath of precipitation into northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Mostly snow is expected over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota. Freezing rain will occur east of the Black Hills tonight, but will eventually change to snow overnight. Gusty northerly winds will develop late tonight into Thursday which will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities where accumulating snow falls. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the winter weather advisory, patchy light freezing drizzle will continue through midday. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Local amounts up to 12 inches may occur north of Faith and Buffalo, especially as you get closer to Lemmon. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

CROOK COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO