Auburn, AL

AL.com

Jeff Cook, cofounder of superstar country band Alabama, has died

In the early ‘70s, guitarist Jeff Cook started a band called Wildcountry with his cousins, and five years later the band changed their name to Alabama. Under that second appellation, the Fort Payne founded group became one of country-music bands of all-time. On Nov. 8, the band confirmed on social media Cook had died the previous day. He was 73.
AL.com

‘Not just a Cadillac show’: Everything Cadillac Williams said about facing Texas A&M

Auburn’s first home game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams is quickly approaching. Auburn will host Texas A&M on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in what will be a battle of last-place teams in the SEC West. As things start to slow down and Williams gets settled in his role as interim coach, he met with the media again Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference to preview this weekend’s matchup, which has brought far more intrigue than a November showdown between last-place teams would typically warrant.
247Sports

Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program's new football facility, a team spokesperson told reporters Monday afternoon. There will two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 p.m. CST, this Friday and next Friday —...
AL.com

‘Auburn being Auburn’: AD John Cohen wants to flip the script on ‘JABA’ refrain

John Cohen has been around the SEC long enough to know the acronym commonly thrown around when it comes to Auburn. JABA. Just Auburn Being Auburn. The Tigers’ new athletics director has heard it time and again. He has seen it mentioned on many occasions; it’s usually in reference to the perception of self-sabotage, civil unrest and meddling that outsiders associate with Auburn’s athletics department. Cohen, who was introduced Tuesday as the 16th athletic director in Auburn history, wants to change the stigma of that common refrain.
AL.com

John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD

John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
AL.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?

Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
AL.com

Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
FanSided

RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches

Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
AL.com

A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU

There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
AL.com

What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
AL.com

