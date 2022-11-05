Read full article on original website
‘Perfect, perfect fit:’ Pike Road OT Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee
One of Alabama’s top senior offensive lineman is headed out of state to play college football. Pike Road’s 6-foot-5, 335-pound Vysen Lang committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, which also happened to be his 18th birthday. Lang’s final four also included LSU, Texas and Auburn. “He’s a...
Mississippi State is in AD John Cohen’s DNA, but ‘a whole lot of wow’ drew him to Auburn
John Cohen questioned himself late last month as he weighed whether to leave his alma mater, Mississippi State, for Auburn. “Am I being ridiculous here? What are you doing?”. Cohen’s decision to leave Mississippi State, where he served as athletics director for six years and before that spent eight years...
Joseph Goodman: Give Coach Cadillac a chance to win the job
Ted Lasso got a tattoo of a Cadillac the other day. First tat ever for the unlikely coach of AFC Richmond. Did it hurt? “Does a buffalo use its horns for honking?” he said. I took that as an answer in the affirmative. “Never too late to believe...
Jeff Cook, cofounder of superstar country band Alabama, has died
In the early ‘70s, guitarist Jeff Cook started a band called Wildcountry with his cousins, and five years later the band changed their name to Alabama. Under that second appellation, the Fort Payne founded group became one of country-music bands of all-time. On Nov. 8, the band confirmed on social media Cook had died the previous day. He was 73.
‘Not just a Cadillac show’: Everything Cadillac Williams said about facing Texas A&M
Auburn’s first home game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams is quickly approaching. Auburn will host Texas A&M on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in what will be a battle of last-place teams in the SEC West. As things start to slow down and Williams gets settled in his role as interim coach, he met with the media again Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference to preview this weekend’s matchup, which has brought far more intrigue than a November showdown between last-place teams would typically warrant.
Cadillac Williams confident Auburn’s staff will deliver improved gameplan, no negative vibes
Cadillac Williams presented a challenge to his coaching staff during their Monday morning meeting that may have been his biggest ask of them yet during his short tenure as Auburn’s interim coach. He wanted them to carve out time for self-care: sleeping, eating, working out. There wasn’t much time...
247Sports
Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program's new football facility, a team spokesperson told reporters Monday afternoon. There will two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 p.m. CST, this Friday and next Friday —...
‘Auburn being Auburn’: AD John Cohen wants to flip the script on ‘JABA’ refrain
John Cohen has been around the SEC long enough to know the acronym commonly thrown around when it comes to Auburn. JABA. Just Auburn Being Auburn. The Tigers’ new athletics director has heard it time and again. He has seen it mentioned on many occasions; it’s usually in reference to the perception of self-sabotage, civil unrest and meddling that outsiders associate with Auburn’s athletics department. Cohen, who was introduced Tuesday as the 16th athletic director in Auburn history, wants to change the stigma of that common refrain.
John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD
John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?
Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Cadillac Williams on 1st home game as Auburn’s head coach: ‘You can’t make this up’
Cadillac Williams has made the run through the south end zone tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium 52 times during his life — 27 as a player, 25 more as an assistant coach at Auburn. None of those will have prepared Williams for the one he’ll make Saturday evening, when Auburn...
RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches
Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
Katie Britt wins: Makes history, becomes Alabama’s 1st woman elected to U.S. Senate
Katie Britt won the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, a landslide victory that the Associated Press called soon after the polls closed. Britt, 40, defeated pastor Will Boyd, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus, a former economics...
A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU
There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
What Cadillac Williams said during the press conference to preview Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams is addressing the media for Monday’s press conference following the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Williams is into his second week as the Tigers’ head coach. Let’s get into the updates from the press conference at the Auburn football facility. -- Opening Statement. “Excited...
Alabama state offices, boards election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state offices and boards in Alabama’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
