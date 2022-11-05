ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r08m_0j0BG1W000

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker headed straight down the tunnel on the hour to spark concerns about his World Cup chances.

If it is serious it will almost certainly end his chances of making England’s squad for Qatar, with the tournament starting in 15 days.

Everton manager Frank Lampard said the club’s medical staff are waiting to learn the extent of the damage.

“Hamstring sensation,” he said when asked afterwards. “We feel it is at the light end of that sort of injury, but we will scan it on Monday.”

Calvert-Lewin has already had to recover from a knee injury this season and has only played 339 minutes – completing 90 just once.

His injury added to a miserable night for Everton as goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes secured a third victory in four games for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ team failed to win in its first seven games of the season, but is now up to 13th in the Premier League.

It is a remarkable turnaround after a desperate start to the campaign raised doubts about Rodgers’ future.

“It was just about staying patient and composed,” said the Leicester manager. “Experience gives you that. I have always had this group, who have been brilliant since I first walked through the door. The spirit is there. It was just a case of time, giving them patience and developing the team, and thankfully they are playing with confidence.

“We have to continue with this level.”

Tielemans’ volley after 45 minutes set Leicester on the way to victory and Barnes completed the scoring late on.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

———

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

T﻿his week's live football commentaries

We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. L﻿eicester City v Newport County (19:45) L﻿iverpool v Derby County (20:00) M﻿anchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) T﻿hursday, 10 November.
SB Nation

Henderson on "Satisfaction" of League Cup Triumph Ahead of Derby Match

With the football calendar stuffed to bursting with Premier League and Champions League football plus the FA Cup and countless international commitments for the game's top players, at times it can be easy to think of the League Cup as something of an afterthought. England's second cup competition has a...
The Associated Press

Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
ABC News

ABC News

898K+
Followers
189K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy