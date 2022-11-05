ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff

Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday

BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
SCRANTON, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition

The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA

