FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Pottstown’s Unusual Fall Foliage Experience Rolls onto National List of Recommended Adventures
The forebears to today's railbikes are these handcars, a silent movie comedic staple in the 1920s; today's versions are much more comfortable — and considerably less comedic. The autumn weather in Montgomery County is ideal for seeing local foliage on foot (walking), on two wheels (biking), and on four...
Thousands in Allentown have power back after outage prompted schools to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early. "It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown. Gonzalez said she...
Tree on wires cuts power on Lafayette campus, among 100s affected in area
A tree down on wires Tuesday afternoon cut power to hundreds of properties in the Easton area. It began about 3 p.m. with the damage to wires along Tatamy Road, not far from a Met-Ed substation, according to Todd Meyers, spokesman for the FirstEnergy Co. utility provider. Lafayette College was...
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff
Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Susan Wild re-election bid versus Lisa Scheller too close to call as Election Day ends (PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in Congressional seat representing Lehigh Valley. The band at U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s election night party wrapped up around 11:20 p.m., as the vote-counting continued across Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District spanning four counties. The Democratic incumbent had not taken to...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
Turning back the clocks, a four-person job for this Luzerne County business
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock. Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy […]
Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition
The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
