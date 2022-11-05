ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the potential path and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations ...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

$2B Powerball Ticket Sold In California But Million Dollar Tickets Sold In Florida

Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
TAMPA, FL
travelyouman.com

Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)

Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Dutchess is a resilient dachshund

About a month ago Bonnie Caston, of Zephyrhills, found out that her 6-year-old dachshund, Dutchess, needed to have both her eyes removed. Bonnie said Dutchess amazes her every day, going up and down the stairs, and going back to her spunky self. Dutchess’ motto is: ‘I may be blind, but I am not handicapped.’
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Someone In Hillsborough County Won $1M

There was not a winner for the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday but someone in Hillsborough won big! According to the Florida Lottery, a quick pick ticket matching all 5 numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. That ticket only missed the jackpot by the red power ball. Here are the numbers from Saturday: 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 and the red powerball was 20. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball. The Publix is located at 5052 North Us-41. As of now we don’t know who the person is or if they claimed it yet, but check your tickets!!! The next drawing is tonight at 10:59!
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

