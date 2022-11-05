Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Nicole forecast to hit Florida as hurricane with strong winds, storm surge
A tropical storm warning was issued Wednesday morning for much of Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane and storm surge warnings and watches were in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and much of Florida's east coast.
fox13news.com
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Opelika-Auburn News
Ants, rats and roaches: Hurricane Ian's debris stirs up rise in pests in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — For Richard Frank, it's normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian's landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. "I've had five calls today alone about ants," said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. "The ants are going crazy right now."
fox13news.com
Linda Hurtado invites Kelly & Ryan to Tampa
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado got to show Live! with Kelly & Ryan the amazing views, awesome restaurants, and everything Tampa has to offer.
Pinellas County residents watch Subtropical Storm Nicole swirl toward Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is swirling off the Atlantic Coast heading toward the Bay Area by mid-week, forecasters say the storm should not impact voters on election day tomorrow.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the potential path and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations ...
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Firefighters battle junkyard fire in Palm River
Hillsborough County firefighters battled a junkyard fire in Palm River on Monday evening.
wild941.com
$2B Powerball Ticket Sold In California But Million Dollar Tickets Sold In Florida
Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.
Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
travellemming.com
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
travelyouman.com
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
The Laker/Lutz News
Dutchess is a resilient dachshund
About a month ago Bonnie Caston, of Zephyrhills, found out that her 6-year-old dachshund, Dutchess, needed to have both her eyes removed. Bonnie said Dutchess amazes her every day, going up and down the stairs, and going back to her spunky self. Dutchess’ motto is: ‘I may be blind, but I am not handicapped.’
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
wild941.com
Someone In Hillsborough County Won $1M
There was not a winner for the $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday but someone in Hillsborough won big! According to the Florida Lottery, a quick pick ticket matching all 5 numbers was sold at a Publix in Apollo Beach. That ticket only missed the jackpot by the red power ball. Here are the numbers from Saturday: 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 and the red powerball was 20. This means the ticket only missed the jackpot by the red Powerball. The Publix is located at 5052 North Us-41. As of now we don’t know who the person is or if they claimed it yet, but check your tickets!!! The next drawing is tonight at 10:59!
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
