worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing world in shock at lack of protection for Aidos Yerbossynuly
Reaction from the boxing world on the treatment and lack of protection afforded to Aidos Yerbossynuly is another hard pill for the sport to swallow. Yerbossynuly, a 30-year-old undefeated Kazakh warrior, could not only lose his career -but his life due to a horrific failure from those at ringside. From...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Planning For February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is planning for more exhibition fights in 2023. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, with an undefeated record of 50-0, after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a huge cross-sport collision. In December of 2018, Mayweather held his first exhibition bout, when...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Plans To Stage Four Events in Middle East in 2023
Promoter Eddie Hearn has no intention of giving up the Middle East as a destination for big-time prizefighting. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, is generally credited as the first promoter to stage fights in the oil kingdom, most notably with the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in 2019. In August, Hearn promoted the heavyweight title unification rematch between Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And on Saturday he staged the light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.
worldboxingnews.net
Aidos Yerbossynuly in a coma as boxing goes from bad to worse
Aidos Yerbossynuly lays in a coma that many could have prevented if those around the ring stepped in early to save the fighter from David Morrell Jr. The previously undefeated Kazakhstan challenger got defeated by the mid-rounds and could have been allowed to fight another day if his corner had acted.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Seniesa Estrada in Top Form For Top Rank Debut
After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada is ready to make up for lost time. Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next
Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder makes journeyman admission on boxing career
Deontay Wilder has admitted he went into boxing, only hoping to become a journeyman and make a few dollars getting by in the sport. “The Bronze Bomber” walked into a gym for the first time in 2004. He was standing on a podium within eighteen months, claiming an Olympic bronze medal.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez-Plant: Sulaiman States Winner Will Be Mandatory Challenger For Canelo
David Benavidez’s promoter prodded WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman until he got the definitive answer he sought Wednesday at the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Sulaiman ultimately confirmed to Sampson Lewkowicz, whose company promotes Benavidez, that the winner of the upcoming battle between Benavidez and Caleb Plant will...
GB’s Jessica Gadirova wins World Gymnastic Championship gold in Liverpool
Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.Competing last of the eight finalists, the 19-year-old scored 14.2 to beat the USA’s Jordan Chiles on 13.833, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history, and lifted the hosts’ final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the Championships.Gadirova, whose twin sister Jennifer finished seventh, had qualified for the final in third place and held her nerve amid a raucous home crowd at the M&S...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez on Pedraza: It’s Not Someone That I Would Have Liked To Face
The boxing world was seemingly Teofimo Lopez’s oyster following his upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. However, after watching his pristine and flawless record go by the wayside at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. one year later, the brash and flamboyant 25-year-old was forced to hit the reset button.
Boxing Scene
Schaefer: I Would Rank Sunny Edwards in Top 5 Pound-For-Pound For Skill
Richard Schaefer rates Sunny Edwards as one of the top five boxers in the world for pure skill. Probellum President Schaefer has delivered the headline-making verdict in the week Edwards defends his IBF world flyweight title against Felix Alvarado. The unbeaten Edwards – known as ‘Showtime’ – faces the most...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Peter Kadiru Shocked in One, Kiko Martinez News, More
Universum had a full house (12,000 spectators) at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen last night (Nov 5) but unfortunately most came to watch two fights between famous influencers and Youtubers. In real boxing, heavyweights Zhan Khossobutskiy (19-0) and Mourad Aliev (6-0) both won easily against overmatched opponents. Khossobutskiy stopped...
