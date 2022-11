With just 17 days left in the regular season, head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that the Wolverines have a legitimate shot at winning it all. As one of just four remaining undefeated teams in the country (Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and TCU), Michigan is squarely in the drivers seat for another run at a Big Ten Championship and beyond. Speaking on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show, Harbaugh didn't shy away from the opportunity - and challenge - that lies ahead.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO