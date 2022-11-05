ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive

Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg

BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
ANTIOCH, CA
Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
Person Robbed, Shot Saturday Night

A person shot in Oakland on Saturday is expected to survive, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to the 2400-block of Telegraph Avenue at about midnight Saturday morning, after the victim was approached by an unknown person who demanded their property. The assailant shot the victim once and...
OAKLAND, CA
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM. * WHAT...Temperatures of 35F or colder will result in frost. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,. North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa. Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,...
Chp Officer Struck, Injured By Vehicle

A driver struck and injured a California Highway Patrol officer as he was getting into his patrol car after responding to a separate crash Tuesday on state Highway 17 near the southern border of Santa Clara County. The collision occurred at 12:34 p.m. just north of Redwood Estates, where a...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

