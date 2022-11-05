Read full article on original website
The ultimate guide to the factions of San Francisco politics
Democrats in San Francisco have balkanized into feuding factions, each competing for power within the formal structure of the party.
Berkeley moves toward banning all right turns on red lights
The right turn on red rule was implemented in the 1970s as a gas-saving measure.
Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive
Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg
BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
Severe flooding shuts down San Francisco’s Union and Fillmore intersection
A water main break at Union and Fillmore streets caused major flooding in the Cow Hollow intersection.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
Bay Area's Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe shut down abruptly. Employees brought it back.
"It just shows what we meant to the community and the hole it left."
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
Person Robbed, Shot Saturday Night
A person shot in Oakland on Saturday is expected to survive, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to the 2400-block of Telegraph Avenue at about midnight Saturday morning, after the victim was approached by an unknown person who demanded their property. The assailant shot the victim once and...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM. * WHAT...Temperatures of 35F or colder will result in frost. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,. North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa. Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,...
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club to finally reopen original location
Some classic dishes will return, such as the tuna poke on nori crackers. But the overall feel of dinner will be different.
Chp Officer Struck, Injured By Vehicle
A driver struck and injured a California Highway Patrol officer as he was getting into his patrol car after responding to a separate crash Tuesday on state Highway 17 near the southern border of Santa Clara County. The collision occurred at 12:34 p.m. just north of Redwood Estates, where a...
