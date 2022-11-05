Read full article on original website
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Kelsea Ballerini Dating? The Country Star Is On the Market Following Morgan Evans Divorce
Is Kelsea Ballerini looking for love? The “Legends” songstress is officially on the market following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans. The country music stars met in 2016 and quickly started dating. Kelsea and Morgan officially tied the knot in December 2017 and had nearly five years of marital bliss. However, she announced their split via Instagram in August 2022.
Snoop Dogg reveals biopic in the works with Black Panther co-writer
Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two Black Panther films, and directed by Allen...
KROQ Veteran Kevin Weatherly Relishes New Role as Underdog: ‘I’m Having a Blast’
When Audacy announced that Kevin Weatherly was coming back to his longtime home at Los Angeles’ KROQ after two years at Spotify, it signaled another return: to the programming that defined the alternative sound of Southern California for much of the 1990s and 2000s. It was a little over two years ago when KROQ decided to pivot from mainstays like Green Day, Sublime and Foo Fighters towards more pop-leaning fare like Post Malone and TikTok hits like POWFU’s “Coffee For Your Head.” The experiment wasn’t entirely a success as the format tweak alienated the station’s longtime listeners and changes in...
