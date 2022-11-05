Read full article on original website
Related
Unraveling the Many Mysteries of New Order's "Blue Monday"
Equal parts happy accident and technological triumph, “Blue Monday” is a supremely weird and brilliant song that continues to pack dance floors and transfix listeners 40 years after its original release.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Hunter King Is Starring in a Hallmark Mystery and a Royal Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Hunter King, best known for 'The Young and the Restless,' and future projects she has in the works since leaving the soap opera.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?
Justin Glaze returns to the beach after getting eliminated in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Does he find love? Here are spoilers.
Bustle
Interview With The Vampire,
Fake blood is fun to play with, Bailey Bass tells Bustle over Zoom. The Interview with the Vampire star credits this discovery to her costar, Jacob Anderson, who realized that the sticky substance “makes a quacking noise when you separate your hands.”. It’s how the cast keeps things light,...
Bustle
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Bustle
Too Hot To Handle
If you’ve been patiently waiting for Too Hot to Handle Season 4, you’re in luck. Netflix just announced that the next installment drops before the end of the year. The dating reality show puts horny singles to the test by putting them in tempting situations to see if they will hook up, touch each other (or themselves), or stay celibate long enough to win prize money. Slip-ups do happen, but the cash dwindles every time. Oh, and there’s one more catch. The fun of the show relies on its participants not knowing what they’re signing up for — so they actually spend some time flirting with each other before Lana, the show’s Alexa-esque “host,” reveals the rules of the game.
Bustle
Painted With Raven Is Back For S2 & The Trailer Is Sickening
With a growing number of sickening spin-offs and international iterations, the groundbreaking RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is refusing to pump the brakes. The likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Trixie Mattel are just a few of the major names to have launched their careers in the famous Werk Room. Now, Drag Race favourite and Emmy award-winning makeup artist, Raven, is returning to front the much-anticipated second outing of her very own reality competition series — and you can get an exclusive first look at the Painted With Raven Season 2 trailer, below.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Gives Billie a New Love Interest, But What Did That Dance With Conrad Mean? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 “The Chimera.”]. At the beginning of the season, co-creator Amy Holden Jones teased “potential with someone new” when it comes to Dr. Billie Sutton’s (Jessica Lucas) love life on The Resident moving forward after Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) got together. And in “The Chimera,” it looks like we met that “new” person: Ian Anthony Dale’s Dr. James Yamada.
Bustle
What The Crown Got Wrong About Princess Margaret & Peter Townsend’s Reunion
Longtime viewers of Netflix’s celebrated series The Crown will be well aware of the doomed romance between Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend. Having first met in 1944 when he was appointed as the new equerry at Buckingham Palace, a then 14-year-old Margaret fell for the handsome captain who was 15 years her senior. By the time she was 22, they’d begun a secret affair following the passing of Margaret’s father, King George VI, and Townsend’s divorce from his first wife. Due to Townsend’s status as a divorcee, Margaret would have to renounce her right of succession, and so they called off their engagement, and Townsend left the UK to start a new life in TK. Season 5 depicts the star-crossed lovers meeting up again in later life, but how accurate is Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret’s reunion in The Crown?
Bustle
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Handmaid’s Tale is almost at the end of the line — and showrunner Bruce Miller is more than ready for it. “I’ve been thinking about the end since the beginning,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been thinking about the end of this story since I read The Handmaid’s Tale the first time. It’s one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end.” He added that though they’ve taken a lot of liberties with Margaret Atwood’s original novel, they’ve stayed “pretty close” to what they initially planned out for the show.
Bustle
Clara McGregor Is Charting Her Own Course
Clara McGregor is Zooming from a friend’s loft in Chicago, and like any good post-pandemic pet parent, she needs to introduce her puppy, Lloyd. He’s a sweet, scrappy little rescue of unknown heritage. She recently did a 23andMe-type DNA analysis for her other dog, Murphy, and actually connected with his sister, who lives in Washington, D.C. We muse about how a K-9 family reunion could go viral. She laughs, and looks at Lloyd. “Do we want to go viral? Probably not, right Lloyd? Too much work.”
Manifest Boss Talks Season 4 Death Date Twist, 'Dangerous' Angelina and 'Lots' of Returns in Final 10 Episodes
The following contains major spoilers from Manifest Season 4, Part 1, which was released Friday, Nov. 4 on Netflix. Proceed accordingly. The Dragon lives! On the brink of death in Manifest’s midseason finale, Cal survived when Zeke used his empathic powers to siphon the teenager’s leukemia and take on the illness himself — ultimately sacrificing his life to save Cal. Zeke decided on this selfless act after overhearing Olive and TJ conclude that Cal, who’d been called the “Holy Grail” since Season 1, is the key to saving humanity. According to the show’s creator and showrunner Jeff Rake, these Season 4 revelations...
'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake on Angelina's "Dark Angel" Story Arc and Testing Heroes in the Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1. The finale of Season 3 of the hit drama Manifest positioned Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) as the antagonist of the story after she kills Grace Stone and kidnaps her baby daughter, Eden, believing that the child is her "guardian angel."
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 May Have a 2-Hour Premiere
Fans are confused about the delay with 'Power Book II: Ghost': Season 3. But the season premiere could be two hours long.
Comments / 0