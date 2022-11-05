Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Aaron Carter shared sad and eerie final post about ‘being gone’ just hours before his shocking death at 34
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing
Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. Here's a look at Carter's net worth, life, and career.
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Nick Carter reacts to brother Aaron’s death
Nick Carter posted a heartfelt message on social media as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Aaron, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Nick Carter Breaks Silence On His Brother Aaron's Untimely Death: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Nick Carter revealed he is utterly heartbroken by his little brother Aaron's shocking passing in a touching tribute the Backstreet Boys alum shared one day after the late pop star was found dead in his bathtub. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial
Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had...
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert
Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
Comments / 1