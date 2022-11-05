ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian died on Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle around 9:20pm. The incident occurred on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive in Laurens. A 2016 Toyota Camry and the pedestrian were traveling north on Fleming Street Extension when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SCHP.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Overturned big rigs shut down Hartwell Highway in Elbert County

Elbert County officials say Hartwell Highway is shut down in both directions while crews investigate and work to clear two overturned commercial trucks that wrecked mid-morning Tuesday. The crash occurred in the area of Deer Run Road. Detours are in place until the wreck is cleared and clean-up is completed.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

