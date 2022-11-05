Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
golaurens.com
One dead after single vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle in Chesnee.
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman found safe after being reported missing, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An older woman has been found safe after being reported missing, according to deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Patricia Compton, 86, was reported missing after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, but said later that she had been located.
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
FOX Carolina
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
counton2.com
Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the two vehicles collided around 6:40 Friday night on Asheville Highway near Cleveland Park.
accesswdun.com
Overturned big rigs shut down Hartwell Highway in Elbert County
Elbert County officials say Hartwell Highway is shut down in both directions while crews investigate and work to clear two overturned commercial trucks that wrecked mid-morning Tuesday. The crash occurred in the area of Deer Run Road. Detours are in place until the wreck is cleared and clean-up is completed.
FOX Carolina
2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing from South Carolina hospital found safe, police say
GASTON, S.C. — UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: James Waters was found safe at his home. An Upstate man with dementia has been reported missing, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, James Waters, 78, left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV,...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
